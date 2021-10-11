Burglars Go On Temple Loot Spree In Balasore

Balasore: A group of burglars decamped with valuables worth lakhs of rupees from four temples in Balasore district on Sunday night.

According to reports, several gold and silver ornaments were stolen from four temples including Shiva temple, Tarini temple, and Hanuman temple in Juka village under Gopinathpur panchayat in Soro block of the district.

Likewise, in Bansidhar Jew temple at Singakhunta village under Soro block, a silver crown of Lord Jagannath, ornaments, and bronze idol of Radha Krishna has also been stolen.

With the rise in theft cases in the areas, locals alleged negligence on the part of the police.