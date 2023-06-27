Bureaucratic Tussle: Centre Asks Odisha Chief Secy For Action Against IAS Officer

Bhubaneswar: The Centre has directed to the Odisha Chief Secretary to take action against a State-cadre IAS officer for allegedly violating conduct rules.

Based on the complaint of former IAS officer and Bhubaneswar MP (BJP) Aparajita Sarangi, the Department of Personal Training (DoPT) has written to the Odisha chief secretary to take ‘action as appropriate’.

Earlier in last week, Sarangi, at a press meet, had openely targeted 5-T secretary VK Pandian for violating conduct rules without taking his name.

Later, the MP along with Odisha BJP president Manmohan Samal lodged a complaint with the DoPT.

Based on the complaint lodged on June 24, the ministry shot off the letter to the chief secretary on Tuesday.

In the letter signed by Rupesh Kumar, DoPT under secretary, the Odisha chief secretary has been directed for action against the the IAS officer.

The MP has also informed the development through her twitter page.

“Govt of India has taken cognizance of the violation of Conduct Rules by an Officer in Odisha. Based on clear evidence of violation, DoPT, has asked Chief Secretary to take action as State is Cadre Controlling Authority. Hope law will be allowed to take its course. Odisha will watch,” she tweeted, tagging the letter.

Similarly, former chief secretary and Congress leader Bijay Patnaik had also written to the DoPT directly against VK Pandian, alleging that the 5-T secretary violated All India Service rules.

In his letter, Patnaik mentioned that despite being a government officer, Pandian violated the rules by announcing various government schemes like a people’s representative in public meeting and making his promotion through social media platforms.