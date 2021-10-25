Bunty Aur Babli 2 Trailer
Bunty Aur Babli 2 Trailer Out

By PragativadiNews
Mumbai: The makers of Bunty Aur Babli 2 on Monday released the trailer of the film. Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari will be seen alongside Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji in the film.

Bunty Aur Babli 2 is produced by Yash Raj Films. The film is directed by Varun V Sharma, who has worked as an assistant director in YRF’s biggest blockbusters like Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai. Bunty Aur Babli 2 is set to hit the theatres on November 19.

The original film, Bunty Aur Babli, featured Rani Mukerji with Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan. It was released in 2005.

