Bundelkhand Expressway develops potholes a week after inauguration by PM Modi

By Haraprasad Das
New Delhi: The 296-km Bundelkhand Expressway developed deep potholes owing to heavy rain within a week after it was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The photos of the rain-battered road went viral as BJP MP Varun Gandhi, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav shared them from their Twitter handles.

The potholes were spotted on Wednesday night and were repaired instantly. The highway is also open to traffic, UP Express Industrial Authority spokesperson Durgesh Upadhyay said. The authority deployed a team with bulldozers and the necessary equipment to repair the stretch, the report said.

