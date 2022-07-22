Bundelkhand Expressway develops potholes a week after inauguration by PM Modi

New Delhi: The 296-km Bundelkhand Expressway developed deep potholes owing to heavy rain within a week after it was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The photos of the rain-battered road went viral as BJP MP Varun Gandhi, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav shared them from their Twitter handles.

ये है भाजपा के आधे-अधूरे विकास की गुणवत्ता का नमूना… उधर बुंदेलखंड एक्सप्रेस-वे का बड़े लोगों ने उद्घाटन किया ही था कि इधर एक हफ़्ते में ही इस पर भ्रष्टाचार के बड़े-बड़े गड्ढे निकल आए। अच्छा हुआ इस पर रनवे नहीं बना। pic.twitter.com/Dcl22VT8zv — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) July 21, 2022

The potholes were spotted on Wednesday night and were repaired instantly. The highway is also open to traffic, UP Express Industrial Authority spokesperson Durgesh Upadhyay said. The authority deployed a team with bulldozers and the necessary equipment to repair the stretch, the report said.