Bumrah, Rohit Sharma Master Classes Help India To 10-Wicket Win Over England

London: Jasprit Bumrah’s dominant seam bowling helped India to defeat England by 10 wickets in the first ODI of the three-match series at the Kennington Oval on Tuesday.

Captain Rohit Sharma (76 not out) and opener Shikhar Dhawan (31 not out) played the English bowling attack to guide India home.

Earlier, Rohit Sharma’s men outclassed England in all departments as they first bowled out the hosts for 110 in 25.3 overs, their lowest total against India, with Jasprit Bumrah grabbing 6 for 19 and then romping home in 18.4 overs.

Jasprit Bumrah returned his career-best figures in ODIs with 6 for 19 while Mohammed Shami took 3 for 31 as India bundled out England for 110 runs. Prasidh Krishna claimed the remaining one wicket.

England got off to a horror start after being put in to bat when Bumrah removed Jason Roy after the right-hander dragged the ball onto his own stumps and then deceived Joe Root two balls later with a delivery that nipped away. Both players failed to get off the mark.

Ben Stokes also fell for a duck in the following over, edging behind off Shami (3/31), before Bumrah dismissed Jonny Bairstow (7) and Liam Livingstone (0) to leave England reeling at 26/5 in overcast conditions.