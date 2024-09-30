Mumbai: Bollywood actor Anupam Kher expressed his surprise and amusement after learning that counterfeit currency notes, worth approximately Rs 1.6 crore, featuring his face had been discovered in Gujarat. In the video shared online, Kher’s face can be seen on Rs 500 notes instead of Mahatma Gandhi’s.

Ahmedabad police had seized the counterfeit notes. Additionally, the notes displayed the name ‘Resole Bank of India’ instead of ‘Reserve Bank of India.’ Videos of the counterfeit currency have circulated widely on social media. Anupam Kher shared one such video and captioned, “My photo instead of Gandhiji’s photo on Rs 500 notes???? Anything can happen (sic).”

As reported by The Indian Express, the counterfeit notes were recovered after a bullion firm owner, Mehul Thakkar, was duped of a similar amount. Following the same, a case has been registered against unidentified persons in the state.