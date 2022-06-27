Bulli Bai App Case: Court Grants Bail To Three Accused

New Delhi: A sessions court on Monday granted bail to three accused in the Bulli Bai App case.

While granting bail to three accused, the Mumbai sessions court said, “The trial has not commenced and would take a considerable time, till then, I do not find that any fruitful purpose would be served by keeping the accused in such prolonged incarceration.”

Additional sessions judge AB Sharma had granted bail to Niraj Singh, Niraj Bishnoi and Aumkareshwar Thakur on June 21.

The detailed order has been made available now which said, “Considering the peculiar facts and circumstances of the case and age of the accused, the court thought it fit to grant the accused bail after six months of incarceration.”

The court also noted that “It appears that the investigation is completed and a chargesheet has been filed. The offence is based upon the electronic evidence which has already been collected by the investigating agency.”

The accused were arrested in January 2022 and since then have been behind the bar.

Hundreds of Muslim women were listed for “auction” on the Bulli Bai app with photographs sourced without permission and doctored. The app appeared to be a clone of “Sulli Deals”, which triggered a similar row earlier.

The police, in its chargesheet filed in March, had claimed Niraj Bishnoi asked a co-accused to send photographs of 100 “famous non-BJP Muslim women” in order to put them up for auction.