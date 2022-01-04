‘Bulli Bai’ App Case Accused Vishal Kumar Sent To Police Custody Till Jan 10

Mumbai: An engineering student, Vishal Kumar, accused in the case of ‘Bulli Bai’ app in which Muslim women vocal on political social issues were put on an online ‘auction’, has been sent to police custody till January 10 by Mumbai’s Bandra Court today.

“A case was registered based on a complaint received on Jan 1, the probe is underway. We’ve contacted the app hosting platform and are awaiting their reply. Further action is to be taken based on their reply,” Additional Commissioner of Police and Delhi Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Chinmoy Biswal was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

While Mumbai Police arrested accused Vishal from Bengaluru yesterday, a woman, believed to be the mastermind behind the ‘Bulli Bai’ app, was detained in Uttarakhand, informed the police.

According to Mumbai Police, the main accused woman was handling three accounts related to the ‘Bulli Bai’ app. Co-accused Vishal Kumar opened an account by the name Khalsa supremacist. On Dec 31, he changed the names of other accounts to resemble Sikh names. Fake Khalsa account holders were shown, it was learnt.

The woman, detained by the cyber cell of Mumbai Police, will be presented before a court in Uttarakhand and brought to Mumbai after obtained transit remand from the court, the police said.

On the basis of complaints about doctored photographs of women uploaded for auction on the ‘Bulli Bai’ application hosted on the GitHub platform, Mumbai Police on Monday filed a first information report (FIR) against unknown persons. On Sunday, West Mumbai Cyber Police station had registered a case against the ‘Bulli Bai’ app developers and Twitter handles that promoted the app.