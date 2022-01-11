Bulli Bai App Case: Accused Moves Mumbai Court For Bail

Mumbai: Bangalore-based student Vishal Sudhirkumar Jha, who was arrested from Bengaluru for his involvement in the Bulli Bai app case, has moved to Mumbai court seeking bail in the matter.

In his plea, Jha said the main accused in the case was someone else and the other accused from different states were not connected to him. The plea was moved after he was remanded in judicial custody.

Jha said he has handed over his laptop, mobile phone, and SIM cards to the investigating agency and he is in no position to tamper with any evidence. He claimed the prosecution has failed to provide any concrete evidence in support of allegations against him.

Mumbai Police are probing the app hosted on the code-sharing platform GitHub. The app was named after derogatory references to the Muslim community. Hundreds of Muslim women, including vocal activists and top professionals, were listed for “auction” along with their photographs sourced without permission and doctored.