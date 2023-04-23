Bullets Found At Poonch Terror Attack Spot; Massive searches underway to track terrorists

Poonch: Bullets were found at the spot in Bhimber Gali in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch where five soldiers lost their lives in the terror attack on April 20.

The Rajouri-Poonch Highway from the Surankot side was opened.

A massive search operation to track down the terrorists is underway in Bhata Dhurian following the ambush on the army vehicle carrying fruits and other items to a border village for an Iftar that was to be hosted by the Rashtriya Rifles unit on Thursday evening, officials said.

In a tweet on its official handle, the Army’s Northern Command shared Lt. Gen Dwivedi’s visit to the Command Hospital in Udhampur and his interaction with the survivor of the terror attack.

The Northern Army Commander on Saturday visited the attack site at Bhata Dhurian, an area that is a preferred infiltration route for terrorists from across the Line of Control because of its topography, dense forest cover and natural caves.

Lt. Gen Dwivedi reviewed the security in the border area and the ongoing combing operation to track down the terrorists.

The Northern Command said in a tweet that he was briefed on the actions undertaken so far and exhorted the troops to be steadfast in their resolve.

While the search operation is underway amid a high alert in the twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri, the traffic on Rajouri-Poonch highway was restored on Sunday morning after remaining suspended since Thursday evening, the officials said.