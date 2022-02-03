Bullets Fired At Asaduddin Owaisi’s Convoy In UP; One Held

New Delhi: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday said that he and others escaped unhurt after miscreants fired three to four rounds of bullets upon his vehicle near Chhajarsi toll plaza while he was heading to Delhi after an election-related event in Kithaur, Meerut.

“I was leaving for Delhi after a poll event in Kithaur, Meerut. Three to four rounds of bullets were fired upon my vehicle by two people near Chhajarsi toll plaza; there were a total of 3-4 people,” Mr Owaisi said.

“Tyres of my vehicle (in pic) punctured, I left on another vehicle,” he wrote.

कुछ देर पहले छिजारसी टोल गेट पर मेरी गाड़ी पर गोलियाँ चलाई गयी। 4 राउंड फ़ायर हुए। 3-4 लोग थे, सब के सब भाग गए और हथियार वहीं छोड़ गए। मेरी गाड़ी पंक्चर हो गयी, लेकिन मैं दूसरी गाड़ी में बैठ कर वहाँ से निकल गया। हम सब महफ़ूज़ हैं। अलहमदु’लिलाह। pic.twitter.com/Q55qJbYRih — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) February 3, 2022

Visuals tweeted by Mr Owaisi from the toll plaza showed two bullet holes on his white SUV, which remains at the spot.

Terming the alleged attack as a well-planned conspiracy against him, Owaisi said: “We heard a huge bang, one was firing from a 90-degree angle and another was right opposite my door. Behind my car, my party members were traveling in another car. They hit one of the shooters.

As per Owaisi’s claims, a total of three people, two of whom fired the bullets, following which the tyres of his vehicle got punctured and he left for Delhi in another vehicle.

Owaisi said he would request the Election Commission to order an independent inquiry into this shooting incident and will also meet the Lok Sabha Speaker on the matter.

According to Additional SP Hapur, one suspect identified as Sachin, a resident of Noida, has been taken into custody and a 9 mm pistol recovered from him. He said further investigation is underway.