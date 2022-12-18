Bullet-Riddled Body Of Man Found In Kandhamal; Maoist Handiwork Suspected

Phulbani: The bullet-riddled body of a man was recovered in Kotagarh of Kandhamal district on Sunday. It is suspected that the Maoists might have shot him dead over suspicion of police informer.

The deceased has been identified as Ramesh Naik of Banda Pipili area of Kotagarh police station limits in Kandhamal district.

Sources said Ramesh was abducted from his house yesterday night by suspected armed red rebels. Today, his dead body with multiple bullet wounds was found in a nearby forest.

If sources are to be believed, Ramesh had alleged links with corrupt contractors, the timber mafia, and also the police. He was warned by Maoists earlier also.

A handwritten note was also found near the body. However, the police were yet to reach the spot, till the last report came in.

Notably, many people from this same village have been earlier killed by the Maoists.