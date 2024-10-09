Anantnag: The bullet-ridden body of a Territorial Army (TA) soldier, who was abducted by terrorists in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district, was recovered by security forces on Wednesday.

Police said that the body of Army jawan Hilal Ahmad Bhat, who went missing on Tuesday from Shah was recovered from the Sanglan forest area in Utrasoo, Anantnag.

Security forces launched a massive search operation to locate the jawan, and once the body was found, it was taken to a hospital for medical formalities.

“Based on intelligence input, a joint counter terrorist operation was launched by #IndianArmy alongwith @JmuKmrPolice & other agencies in Kazwan Forest # Kokernag on 08 Oct 24. Operation continued overnight as one soldier of Territorial Army was reported missing,” Srinagar-based Chinar Corps of the Army

In August 2023, an army soldier went missing from his native Kulgam district in Kashmir while on leave. He was later found by the police.

Wani, in his late 20s, disappeared near his home in south Kashmir’s Kulgam. According to his family and police, he had left his house in Asthal, Kulgam, in his car to buy some food items, as he was scheduled to return to Ladakh the following day to resume his duties.

The car had been found abandoned a short distance away, with blood stains, according to his family. “He had left for the market at 7:30 pm, and shortly after, we found his car with blood marks,” they said.

