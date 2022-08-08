Bulldozer Action Against BJP Leader Who Abused Woman in Noida

Noida: Days after a politician abused and pushed a woman on camera at a residential complex in Noida, the man’s supporters turned up at the housing complex, shouted slogans and asked for the address of the woman. The accused, Shrikant Tyagi, had claimed he is a member of the BJP’s Kisan Morcha and had posted photos of him with senior BJP leaders; however, the BJP has said he is not associated with them.

Tyagi was booked by the Uttar Pradesh police for assaulting a woman after an argument with her inside a housing society in Noida, bulldozers arrived at the site on Monday morning, 8 August, and razed an allegedly illegal construction attached to the residence of the politician.

Tyagi had encroached a part of the common area at the Grand Omaxe society in Noida’s Sector 93 in front of his flat by constructing a structure with pillars and tiles. He had also planted trees in alleged violation of the rules.

The bulldozers demolished a roof-like extension outside Tyagi’s residence.

Hammers were also used to destroy the allegedly illegal constructions at the housing society.

In a video that had gone viral, Tyagi was seen arguing with a woman resident of the Noida housing society after she raised objections against planting some trees by the BJP leader, citing violation of rules.

The woman had said, “Shrikant Tyagi lives on the ground floor in this society. He was encroaching upon the plants here and I asked him to remove the plants. At this, he said, ‘If you touch the plants then I will touch you.’ He abused me a lot and abused my husband and my child.”