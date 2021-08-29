Builder Hacked To Death In Balasore

Balasore: In a brutal incident, a builder was allegedly hacked to death near Remuna golei-Balgopalpur area of Balasore district.

The deceased has been identified as Ramesh Behera.

As per reports, the crime took place while Ramesh was on a plot near Achyutpur village here when few armed miscreants reached the spot and chopped off his head with sharp weapons before fleeing the spot.

Locals spotted Ramesh’s lifeless body in a pool of blood and immediately alerted the police.

Cops reached the spot and recovered the body for post mortem.

Meanwhile, the exact reason behind the brutal murder is yet to be ascertained, sources said.