Buglers Loot Valuables Worth Lakhs Of Rupees From Separate Houses

Bhubaneswar: Robbers looted houses near Khandagiri police station in the capital city and fled away with assets worth lakhs of rupees.

As per reports, miscreants broke into one Ramchandra Pattnaik’s house and decamped with valuables including, LED TV, CCTV camera, light, and other valuables worth lakhs of rupees.

Following this, Pattnaik lodged a complaint with the Khandagiri police station regarding the theft. However, even after 24 hours of the incident, no action was taken in this regard, the victim alleged.

It is pertinent to mention that this is the second time that the miscreants have looted Ramchandra House.

In another incident, miscreants looted cash and ornaments from the house of one Sonali Subhadarshini, an employee of the Water Resource Department.

Reportedly, the looters barged into her government quarter and decamped with cash and ornaments. The miscreants also broke the CCTV cameras installed in her house.

Following this, Subhadarshini lodged a complaint with the police station.