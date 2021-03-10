Budhi Thakurani Yatra To Be Held Under Strict COVID-19 Protocol

Berhampur: The month-long biennial festival of Goddess Budhi Thakurani will be held this year under strict observance of Covid protocols.

However, Temple Management has been asked to curtail the 21-day long biennial event and also not invite guests from outside of the district & State.

According to historians, the festival has a history of more than two centuries. The first Thakurani Yatra was celebrated in the city in 1779 when the Dera (weaver) community of the city and their cult head Desibehera played a major role.

The Dera community is originally from Andhra Pradesh and king of Mahuri kingdom Narendra Dev had got them settled in Berhampur. The king was impressed by their weaving skills on silk and later, Berhampur became famous for its silk patta saree and is named as Silk City.