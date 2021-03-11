Budhi Thakurani Yatra To Be Held Amid Covid Protocols

Ganjam: The month-long biennial festival of Goddess Budhi Thakurani in Berhampur of Ganjam district will be held amid strict adherence to all the Covid-19 guidelines.

The decision was adopted after a meeting between the Yatra Managing Committee and officials of the district administration under the chairmanship of Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) Commissioner Siddeshwar Baliram Bondar that was held Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the district administration has directed the concerned temple authorities to curtail the period of celebration.

Besides, the BeMC Commissioner has appealed to the people of Ganjam not to invite their relatives during the biennial festival.

According to historians, the month-long biennial festival of Goddess Budhi Thakurani a history of more than two centuries. The first Thakurani Yatra was celebrated in the city in 1779 when the Dera (weaver) community of the city and their cult head Desibehera played a major role. The Dera community is originally from Andhra Pradesh and king of Mahuri kingdom Narendra Dev had got them settled in Berhampur. The king was impressed by their weaving skills on silk and later, Berhampur became famous for its silk patta saree and is named as Silk City.