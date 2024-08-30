Budget worth Rs 413 core for Puri Shrimandira approved

- The meeting also discussed how all the rituals will be performed timely and in disciplined manner.
- The Almirahs kept in the Nata Mandapa will be taken out and the Nata Mandapa will have AC facilities.
- It was also decided to have the meetings of the Niti Sub-committee on a regular basis, once in every month.
- The Puri Shrimandir will have a special FM Radio Channel.
- The doors of the Ratna Bhandar (treasury) of Puri Jagannath temple will have gold coating.
- The meeting also discussed about the development of the servitors and their family and children.
- The land disputes will be sorted out with the help of the Orissa Space Applications Centre (ORSAC),
- The Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee express concern over the Adapa Pahandi mishap during Rath Yatra.
- The inquiry report of the three-member committee was presented during the meeting. The inquiry committee has been asked to submit a fresh report after inquiring and going through the visuals of the incident once again.
- The meeting also discussed how such incident can be avoided as the inquiry committee has given nine suggestions for the same.
- A special Pahandi Coordination Committee will be formed with the collector and SP being the member for the smooth conduct of the Pahandi rituals.
- The Badagrahi will decide how many servitors will be allowed to remain on the top of the chariots.
