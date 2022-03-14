Budget session resumes today

New Delhi: The second half of the budget session resumes Monday, days after the BJP won the assembly elections in four of five states, calling it a win of “pro-people” and “development” agenda.

In reflection mode over the huge setback in the state polls, the Congress on Sunday said it will raise the issues of unemployment, inflation and the Ukraine war in both the houses of the parliament. The first half on the session was held between February 1 and February 11.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday will table the Jammu and Kashmir budget for the financial year 2022-23. “Finance Minister to present a statement of estimated receipts and expenditure of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir for the year 2022-23.”