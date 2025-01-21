The Budget Session of the 17th State Legislative Assembly in Odisha will start on February 13, 2025, with Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati’s address and will continue until April 5.

The Budget Session will have 29 working days, with a recess from February 22 to March 6.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who holds the Finance portfolio, will present the Annual Budget for 2025-26 on February 17, and the Appropriation Bill will be tabled on March 29.

The general discussion of the Budget is scheduled to be held on February 20 and 21 while discussion on Demands for Grants will start on March 10 and continue till March 28.

Reports of various Departmentally Related Standing Committees will be tabled before the House on March 7.

The Budget Session is expected to be contentious, with opposition parties raising various issues, including the Naba Das murder case, paddy procurement, farmers’ suicides, and price rises.