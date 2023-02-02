Budget Session: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha Adjourned Till 2 PM

New Delhi: Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm on Thursday amid a ruckus by the opposition, who demanded a discussion on the Hindenburg report.

As soon as the House assembled this morning, Opposition members rushed to the Well and raised slogans. The speaker objected to the noisy scenes and asked the members not to make unsubstantiated claims.

As the slogan continued, the Speaker adjourned the proceedings till 2 pm.

The Budget session of the Parliament began on Tuesday with the maiden address of President Murmu to the joint sitting of both Houses and the tabling of the Economic Survey. Delivering the Budget speech, the Union Finance Minister announced a major tax relief for the salaried and middle class and rebate till Rs 7 lakh yearly income under the new tax regime.