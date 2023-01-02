Budget Session From Jan31; Budget To Be Tabled On Feb 1

New Delhi: The Union Budget is likely to be presented in the Parliament on February 1 as the Budget session is likely to kick start from January 31.

The session is expected to end on April 6 with a recess in between, sources said.

The session will start with an address by President Droupadi Murmu to the joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha in the Central Hall of Parliament. This will be the first address to the two Houses of Parliament by President Murmu since she assumed the top constitutional post in August last year.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to table the Union Budget in Parliament on February 1 and the first part of the session is expected to continue till February 10, the sources said.

They said that after a recess during which the standing committees examine the demands of grants of various ministries, the second part of the Budget Session is likely to start on March 6 and conclude on April 6.

During the first part of the Budget Session, the two Houses have a detailed discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address followed by a discussion on the Union Budget.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply to the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address, the Finance Minister will reply to the debate on the union budget.