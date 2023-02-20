Budget Session-2023: Three Tier Security Placed For Odisha Assembly

Bhubaneswar: Ahead of the budget session for Odisha Assembly scheduled to begin tomorrow, police have placed a three-tier security cover in and around the State Assembly.

Odisha Director General of Police (DGP) RP Sharma on Monday reviewed the security arrangements and informed that elaborate security has been put in place to prevent any kind of untoward incident near the Assembly.

In view of the various agitations which are likely to come up during the ensuing session near the Assembly area, the DGP said agitators can stage their protest peacefully but they should not resort to any violent activities.

At the place of agitation, barricading has been done and CCTV cameras have also been installed.

At least 30 platoons of police force will be deployed around the State Assembly building, said the DGP.

Besides, two DCPs, 10 Additional DCPs and 11 ACPs will be present in the high security zone to prevent untoward incidents, he added.