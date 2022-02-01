Budget 2022: ‘One Class, One TV Channel’ Program To Be Expanded From 12 To 200 Channels

New Delhi: Presenting the Union Budget 2022 in the Lok Sabha, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said that the ‘one class, one TV channel’ program under the PM eVIDYA scheme will be expanded from 12 television channels to a total of 200 channels.

The move has been announced taking into consideration the difficulties faced by school students during the two years of the pandemic.

The finance minister said that it will enable all states to provide supplementary education in regional languages for classes 1 to 12.

She added the government recognises the need of supplementary education to help students recover from the learning loss caused by the closure of schools and colleges.

High-quality e-content in all spoken languages will be developed for radio, TV, and digital platforms, Sitharaman said in her budget speech.

The ‘one class, one TV channel’ was launched by the Union education ministry to provide radio and DTH channels to those who do not have access to the internet.