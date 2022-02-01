Budget 2022: India’s GDP growth estimated at 9.2% for FY22, says FM Sitharaman

New Delhi: India’s GDP growth will be highest amongst all-economy, said Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday while presenting the Union Budget 2022-23 in Parliament.

India will report economic growth of 9.2 per cent for FY22, said the Finance Minister.

Complimenting the macroeconomic growth will be the focus of the Budget and it will promote fintech and technology-based development, Sitharaman said. She assured the budget will lay the foundation for economic growth over the next 25 years.

The Finance Minister said India is in a strong position to withstand challenges in the upcoming fiscal. The nation will be able to grow ahead with ‘sabka prayas,’ she added.

“Budget 2022 seeks to lay the foundation to steer the economy over Amrit Kaal of next 25 years, from India at 75 to India at 100, continuing to build on the vision of Budget 2021,” Sitharaman told the Parliament.

“Advance estimates suggest that GDP will record an expansion of 9.2 percent in 2021-22. This implies that the level of real economic output will surpass the pre-COVID level of 2019-20,” the Economic Survey 2021-22 released on Monday said.