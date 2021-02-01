Budget 2021: Rs 2.23 lakh cr for healthcare

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled Atmanirbhar Health Yojana during Union Budget 2021. The new scheme will have a financial allocation of Rs 64,180 crore over six years, announced finance minister. This will be in addition to the National Health Mission, said Sitharaman.

In the Budget 2021 address, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced fillips for the healthcare sector. Sitharaman said India has two coronavirus vaccines available, and has begun safeguarding not only her own citizens against COVID-19 but also those of 100 or more countries. She announced Rs 27 lakh crore COVID support measures, which amounts to almost 13 per cent of country’s GDP, and lauded the success of the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative. “We have announced 35,000 crore rupees for COVID vaccine, and, for the health sector, we have a budget outlay of Rs 2,23,846 crore, which up 137 per cent compared to Rs 94,452 crore in previous years.”

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget speech said that the Atma Nirbhar packages announced by the government during Covid-19 pandemic were like 5 mini budgets themselves. FM said, “The total estimate of all relief measures announced by govt & RBI so far is Rs 27.1 lakh cr (13% of GDP). The government under PM Modi focused on delivering to the most vulnerable sections of the society”. She further added that the government stretched its resources to provide for the most vulnerable.

The contraction in our economy is due to a global pandemic. Government is fully prepared to support the economy’s ‘reset’, said Sitharaman.

Atmanirbhar Bharat is an expression of 130 cr Indians who have full confidence in their capabilities & skills, said FM.

“The budget proposals for 2021-22 rest on 6 pillars – health & well being, Physical & Financial capital and Infrastructure, inclusive development for aspirational India, reinvigorating human capital, innovation and R&D, minimum govt & maximum governance. A new centrally sponsored scheme termed Atma Nirbhar Swasthya Yojana with an allocation of Rs 64,180 crore over 6 years announced. Aims to strengthen primary and secondary health infrastructure.”

Besides, government will also launch Mission Poshan 2.0 to improve nutritional outcomes across 112 aspirational districts.

Government will also provide Rs 35,000 crore for Covid vaccines for 2021-22. Pneumococcal vaccine to be rolled out across country. It will avert over 50000 child deaths annually, said the FM.

Meanwhile, the Budget outlay for health and well being is Rs 2,23,846 crore, Sitharaman informed.