Buddha Purnima: All you need to know

Bhubaneswar: Buddha Purnima, also known as Vesak, is the most important festival for Buddhists all over the world. This auspicious day commemorates the birth, enlightenment, and death of Gautama Buddha, the founder of Buddhism, and is widely observed by Buddhist sects. The celebration takes place on the first full moon day (Purnima) of the Hindu month of Vaisakha, corresponding to April-May in the Gregorian calendar. This year’s festival will take place on May 5 (Friday).

HISTORY AND SIGNIFICANCE

Although the exact date and time of Lord Buddha’s birth and death are unknown, it is assumed that he lived between the 6th and 4th centuries BC. He was born as Prince Siddhartha in Lumbini, Nepal. Legend has it that he was prophesied to become a great king or a great sage long before his birth. Siddhartha grew up in princely luxury, shielded from the hardships of human life until he was in his late twenties. When he encountered sickness, old age, and death, the 29-year-old prince left his royal palace and set out on a quest to discover the source of all suffering.

Over the next few years, he investigated many different teachings but was unable to find liberation until one night when he went into deep meditation and awoke with all the answers he had been seeking. This is how, at the age of 35, Siddhartha Gautama became the ‘Buddha’ or the ‘Awakened One’. For the rest of his life, he preached the Dharma to guide others to Enlightenment. Gautama Buddha died at the age of 80 in Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh.

It is said that all three major events in Gautama Buddha’s life – his birth, enlightenment, and salvation – occurred on the same day of the year. Because of this coincidence, the day has great significance in Buddhism. The World Fellowship of Buddhists decided in May 1960 to celebrate Buddha’s birth anniversary on the first full moon day of Vaisakha.

CELEBRATIONS:

Many devotees visit Buddhist shrines on Buddha Purnima and spend the day reciting hymns and sermons about Lord Buddha’s life, teachings, and principles. Flowers and candles are placed in front of the Buddha’s idol, which is set in a water basin. To maintain the purity, devotees refrain from eating non-vegetarian foods, donate goods and kheer to the poor, and dress in white.