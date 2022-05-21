Budaguda Girls’ High School Remains Enveloped In Woes

Kandhamal: The state government is spending billions on tribal development to bring about comprehensive change in all levels of education and make it public. The new school system is being built to ensure that no students are deprived of quality education.

However, the picture is completely different in Government Girls’ High School in Budaguda, Daringbadi block, Kandhamal district. The school was inaugurated just a year ago and reportedly 113 girl students are acquiring education here.

According to the report, there are currently 32 students in the Sixth Grade, 40 in the seventh grade, 21 in the eighth grade and 20 in the ninth grade. While eight teachers were posted here to teach in all the four grades, the school bus being run by the headmaster and two other teachers, said principal Yudhishthir Dalai.

Of the two teachers who have been hired at the school none are at sight and even the hostel superintendent post remain vacant. Hence, a teacher, Nabakishor Majhi, who is blamed to be misutilising the ration, has taken over the hostel duty.

Students of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, who are innocent tribals, have been the victims of the ongoing crackdown on dissent. Even the walls of the school have not been fully constructed. Several students are also facing problems due to lack of water supply following frequent power-cuts.

Locals are demanding the public administration to look into the matter and resolve the grievances.