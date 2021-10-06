BTS’s Ticket Sales For “Permission To Dance On Stage LA” Have Started, Details Here

Los Angeles: A ticket to see one of BTS’ four exclusive shows at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California may be the hottest seat of 2021.

The K-Pop band will be playing four concerts over four nights later this year as part of a “Permission To Dance On Stage” tour: Nov. 27, Nov. 28, Dec. 1 and Dec. 2.

Tickets for the four shows go on pre-sale Tuesday, Oct. 5 at Ticketmaster, but you currently can purchase them from ticket providers like Vivid Seats, StubHub, TicketNetwork and MegaSeats.

Tickets are not on sale to the general public until Oct. 9.

All of the secondary market merchants, like StubHub and Vivid Seats, have buyer guarantees or protection that ensure tickets are valid, will be delivered or accessible prior to the event, and will be same as what was bought.

Thus, even if you can’t find tickets right away on Ticketmaster, it’s recommend to browse those secondary-market sites.

Where can you buy plane tickets to Inglewood? Are there hotels are near SoFi Stadium?

If you’re planning on traveling to Inglewood to see BTS live in November or December, we recommend using TripAdvisor, ParkSleepFly or Expedia to book your flight and hotel for best rates.

Not interested in staying at a hotel?

Try places like AirBnb or VRBO to find a rental in the area or right near SoFi Stadium.

Prices vary based on dates and travel origin point.

The shows will be held at the new SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. If you’re familiar with the area, you might recognize it since The Forum is right next to it! This stadium just opened in September 2020 and has a capacity of 70,000 — though it can be expanded to over 100,000. For comparison, BTS’s previous shows in LA were held at the Rose Bowl which has a capacity of 90,000.

There are multiple different ticket types for the event! Apart from the different seating levels, there is a Silver Soundcheck package and a Gold Soundcheck package.

According to ARMYs who were kind enough to share the ticket prices with other fans online, the tickets range from $60 to $275 before fees. But the Gold and Silver Soundcheck packages cost around $450 before fees!