BTS’s song ‘Friends’ by Jimin and V rumoured to be featured in Marvel’s “The Eternals”

Seoul: BTS’s hit song ‘Friends,’ which was produced by member Jimin, and performed by Jimin and V, is rumoured to be featured in the official soundtrack for Marvel’s “The Eternals” directed by Chloe Zhao.

A Chloe Zhao misturou Lizzo, Pink Floyd e BTS!!! Confira a lista de músicas presentes em #Eternals: pic.twitter.com/z2gI9xZZtQ — Marvel News (@BRMarvelNews) October 16, 2021

Apparently, the information came from a document that Disney released, but they are not sure if they can disclose the said document. The source is the same as the source of a previous Marvel movie, where all the songs included were later 100% confirmed.