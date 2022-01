BTS’s “DNA” Becomes Their 2nd MV To Reach 1.4 Billion Views

Seoul: On January 20 at approximately 5:18 p.m. KST, BTS’s “DNA” surpassed 1.4 billion views. This is about four years, four months, and two days since its release on September 18, 2017 at 6 p.m. KST.

“DNA” is BTS’s second music video to hit 1.4 billion views since “Boy With Luv” on November 24, 2021.