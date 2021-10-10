BTS’s “Blood Sweat & Tears” Becomes Band’s 7th MV To Reach 800 Million Views

Seoul: BTS’s “Blood Sweat & Tears” is their latest music video to hit the 800-million-view mark.

“Blood Sweat & Tears” was originally released on October 10, 2016 at 12 a.m. KST, meaning that it took the video just around five years and 15 hours to reach the milestone.

“Blood Sweat & Tears” is now BTS’s seventh music video to gather 800 million views after “DNA,” “Boy With Luv,” “Fake Love,” “MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix),” “IDOL,” and “Dynamite.”