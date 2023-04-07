BTS’ Yoongi aka Suga and IU collaborate for ‘People Pt 2’

Seoul: BTS Suga followed in the steps of BTS Jimin and came out with part two of his most popular song ‘People’. The rapper collaborated with another superstar Kpop idol IU aka Lee Ji-eun and treated fans with the song ‘People Pt.2’ on Friday. The song is a pre-release track off Suga’s upcoming first official album ‘D-DAY’.

People Pt.2 music video was released on Hybe labels official YouTube account and featured IU. The song shows Suga in his most spectacular way. Reacting to the song, a fan tweeted, “the way yoongi brought his childlike innocence in the intro while also being brutally honest to us” Another said, “new obsession just dropped.”