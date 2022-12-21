BTS ‘Yet to Come in Busan’ Concert to be released in cinemas worldwide; Details here

Seoul: New BTS movie, titled as BTS: Yet to Come in Cinemas will hit theaters across the globe starting February 1. It will showcase the group performance which was held in Busan earlier in October. It was their last performance as a group, due to members’ mandatory military service in South Korea, starting with Jin. BTS consists of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook.

According to a report in Variety, the run time of the film will be 103 minutes. It will include several performances of BTS, such as RUN, Run BTS, Dynamite, Boy With Luv and much more. Their film will be available not only in South Korea, but across 110+ countries/territories for a limited time.

Know all the details about the much-awaited movie here-

Release Date

The movie featuring the seven BTS members will release next year on February 1, 2023 for a limited time across 110 and more countries and territories. Interestingly, this is not the first BTS movie that is eyeing a big release in cinema. Earlier, four movies titled ‘’Burn The Stage: The Movie’, ‘Bring The Soul: The Movie’, ‘Break The Silence: The Movie’, and ‘Permission To Dance on Stage – Seoul: Live Viewing’” have already witnessed large crowds in theatres.

Ticket Prince

The BTS’ movie tickets will go on sale on January 10, 2023, at 7 PM EST (Feb 2, 5:30 am IST) through the website BTSYETTOCOMEINCINEMAS.COM. The film will be released in different formats including the immersive 270-degree field of view of ScreenX; 4DX.

Watch online and HD download

While the movie is set to release in cinemas, fans can watch the online streams of the concert on YouTube. Many videos are available to watch online along with English subtitles. On the other hand, Bangtan TV has already released videos of the performance on ‘Run BTS’ from the concert.