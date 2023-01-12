BTS’ ‘Yet to Come’ Film to Release in India on February 1, Here’s How You Can Watch It

Mumbai: It’s time for BTS fans in India to rejoice. BTS’ Yet To Come In Cinemas movie is going to be released in India on February 1. Available in ScreenX, 4DX, 4DX Screen, and 2D, the group made the official announcement on Twitter. The clip of the septet was shared when they unveiled the exciting news for their fans, ARMYs, around the world.

Find out all the details of BTS Yet To Come Busan film release in India here:

Release Date

The BTS film has locked 1st of Feb as the release date here in India. It will be screened in theaters by by PVR, INOX and Cinepolis.

Film Run-time

The movie that features RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook has a run time of over 103 minutes.

How to book BTS movie tickets in India

BTS Yet to Come Busan film will be released in India in all major cities including Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Mumbai, Chennai and Lucknow among others. You book the tickets on the website — BTSYETTOCOMEINCINEMAS.COM.

Watch online and HD download

While the movie is set to release in cinemas, fans can watch the online streams of the concert on YouTube. Many videos are available to watch online along with English subtitles. On the other hand, Bangtan TV has already released videos of the performance on ‘Run BTS’ from the concert.

Meanwhile, the group continues to make history. According to Billboard’s latest chart, BTS’ anthology album Proof has now ranked 87, which is 15 places higher than the previous week on the main album chart on Billboard 200, on January 10. This marks Proof being on the Billboard 200 for 30 consecutive weeks.