BTS Wins Big At AMAs, First Asian act to win Artist of The Year

Los Angeles: BTS ruled the American Music Awards as they grabbed three awards at the mega show. BTS not only won ‘Favourite Pop Duo/Group’ award but also took home the ‘Artist of The Year’ award. Apart from this, BTS’ second English song Butter also won ‘Favourite Pop Song’ award.

With this, BTS has become the first and the only Asian act to win the ‘Artist of the Year’ award at the American Music Awards.

Accepting the awards, BTS members thanked ARMY from the AMA stage. “It took 4 years to be on this stage to get this trophy. Thank you so much. We are actually a small boy band from Korea which is united by the love for music and all we want to do is to spread love, good vibes and energy from music and performance. But without you guys, ARMY, we could have never done anything,” group leader RM said while accepting the Favourite Pop Group award. Jin also added, “ARMY, you are our universe” and won everyone’s heart.

We won Artist of the Year, Favorite Pop Song, and Favorite Pop Duo or Group at the @AMAs tonight! We want to thank everyone who supported our music and especially #BTSARMY! We love you💜 Don’t miss the rest of the show and our incredible performance! #AMAs #BTSxAMAs #BTS_Butter pic.twitter.com/ALT4QAdkrk — BTS_official (@bts_bighit) November 22, 2021

Meanwhile, for the first time, the K-pop singers performed their latest sensation My Universe along with Coldplay at the American Music Awards stage. They rocked the stage and videos of the same are now going viral on social media.