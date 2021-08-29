BTS’ V’s stage cam becomes most viewed fancam of 2021, Jungkook in 2nd spot

Seoul: Kim Taehyung aka BTS’ V became the most viewed K-pop fancam of 2021. On July 3, BTS uploaded the fancam for all the members on their official YouTube channel BANGTANTV for their performance at Sirius XM on the super-hit single ‘Butter’ which was performed by the boys on July 1 alongside ‘Dynamite’.

As of August 28, the fancame has garnered over 12 million views becoming the most viewed fancam uploaded by HYBE Labels as well as the most viewed fancam for any K-pop artist in 2021.

BTS’ Jungkook joined BTS’ V becoming the second most viewed fancam of YouTube with the same ‘Butter’ performance. The video has garnered over 10 million views and 848,000 likes as of August 28.