BTS V’s presence makes”Seojin’s (Jinny’s Kitchen)” 1st Korean variety show to be available on Amazon Prime Video

Seoul: Due to global demand, CJ ENM announced that tvN’s unscripted variety show “Seojin’s Korean Street Food” will be the first Korean variety show that will be available on Amazon Prime Video under the name “Jinny’s Kitchen.”

“Jinny’s Kitchen” features a stellar lineup of cast members, including Lee Seo Jin, Jung Yoo Mi, Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Sik, and BTS’s V, aka Kim Taehyung, running an overseas Korean restaurant in Bacalar, Mexico.

In the press release titled “BTS V effect,” Seo Jang Ho, Senior Vice President of Content Distribution at CJ ENM, one of South Korea’s biggest conglomerates, shared:

“Seojin’s” is the first Korean entertainment program to be serviced globally by Amazon Prime Video, which means a lot to both CJ ENM and Prime Video.”

– Seo Jang Ho

Variety shows typically don’t get pre-sold the way Korean dramas and movies do, showing Taehyung’s massive demand and popularity worldwide.

Starting on Feb. 24, Prime Video customers in the U.S., UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, Indonesia, and Vietnam can watch new episodes of “Jinny’s Kitchen” every Friday, right after the episode airs in Korea.

The show will launch globally in additional countries on Prime Video later in the spring.

tvN is now running exclusively a Taehyung centric advertisement to promote Seojins. Intern Taehyung looks absolutely adorable pic.twitter.com/8BCYiKTXF3 — TAE GUIDE (@taeguide) February 16, 2023

TAEHYUNG LOOKS SO FINE 😭 pic.twitter.com/9oT4JybamM — 𓂋 (@archivefortae) February 17, 2023

🗣️: (Taehyung) is the type to do what he has to do quietly and diligently!

🐯: I'm trying to become Kim Full Time Employee as fast as possible, with passion! Most hardworking Intern ever 🥹 pic.twitter.com/dnl8X1zEk1 — TAE GUIDE (@taeguide) February 17, 2023