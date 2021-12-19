BTS V’s hot Instagram update leaves fans in shambles

Seoul: BTS’s Kim Taehyung, aka V, shared to fans that he will be growing out his facial hair. Days ago, he ignored J-Hope’s advice to hold back and showed off his stubble.

On the final day of his self-quarantine, Taehyung once again shared on his Instagram @thv a now-deleted video of his unshaven face while being shirtless.

Having achieved his goal during quarantine, Taehyung informed fans on Weverse that he would now return to maintaining a clean-shaven look.

👤taehyung, the mustache (facial hair) suits you so well. don't shave. 🐻i reached my goal for this quarantine and i proved it [online] so that's the end kekeke pic.twitter.com/Tt64uBqVmE — 스튜디오 (@STUDIO_0613) December 18, 2021