BTS V’s hot Instagram update leaves fans in shambles

Seoul: BTS’s Kim Taehyung, aka V, shared to fans that he will be growing out his facial hair. Days ago, he ignored J-Hope’s advice to hold back and showed off his stubble.

On the final day of his self-quarantine, Taehyung once again shared on his Instagram @thv a now-deleted video of his unshaven face while being shirtless.

Having achieved his goal during quarantine, Taehyung informed fans on Weverse that he would now return to maintaining a clean-shaven look.

 

Breaking