Seoul: Billboard announced that V’s latest track, “FRI(END)S,” debuted at number 65 on the main singles chart HOT 100.

As a member of the global boy group BTS, V has already entered the chart numerous times and has four solo songs that have charted on the ‘HOT 100.’

Recently, V also debuted at 13th place on the UK Singles Top 100 (22nd to 28th), marking his personal best on that chart.