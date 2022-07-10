BTS VLOG: V aka Kim Taehyung goes on a drive, vibes to Lizzo’s About Damn Time

Seoul: BTS V aka Kim Taehyung is one of the most loved members of the K-pop group. Recently, BTS announced that they will be releasing a series of vlogs for the next seven weekends in which each of the group’s members will be sharing a glimpse of their daily behind-the-camera routine.

The vlog series kicked off with V’s drive vlog and needless to say, it left everyone impressed.

In his vlog, Kim Taehyung took his fans on a drive. He visited a dentist and later talked about how ‘scary’ they are. He was also seen playing golf and relaxing at several locations. During his car drive, V was also seen listening and vibing to some of her favourite songs. He listened to Lizzo’s About Damn Time, The Weeknd and Justin Bieber.

Soon after the vlog went live, the singer Lizzo also reacted to V vibing to her song and tweeted, “Wait… is this real? Is V really dancing to about damn time?!?”

Wait… is this real? Is V really dancing to about damn time?!? 😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱 — FOLLOW @YITTY (@lizzo) July 9, 2022

His drive vlog was shared by BANGTANTV on YouTube, on July 8.

52 minutes long DRIVE VLOG features V showing how he spends his normal day. It starts with V going on a drive with the BTS’ ‘BANGTAN BOMB’ videos and the ‘Run BTS’ series’ directors. However, Kim decided to meet the dentist after he recalled that he had accidentally chipped a tooth while having ice cream.

V was seen playing Golf, getting confused about what to eat, chilling by the lakeside, and more. His Vlog is being loved by the ARMY, no doubt why people love him so much. In the middle of the video, he was seen treating the directors with food and corn. He also revealed how much he loved going on a drive and talked about his album.

For the unversed, On Twitter, the official page of BTS announced that the members will now be sharing the moments of life with fans on Saturdays.