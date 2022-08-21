BTS Vlog: SUGA aka Min Yoongi takes you on a wood carving journey

Seoul: The BTS Vlog series came to an end with the one by SUGA aka Min Yoongi. Taking time off his studio, he headed to a wood carving workshop where he showed off his carpentry skills.

The rapper, song-writer and music producer has a love for architecture. He has spoken about how he did love to see the work of Spanish architect Antoni Gaudi who is the father of Catalan Modernism. It seems he did up the spaces in the BTS dorm too. The kitchen of the boys had shelves etc made by SUGA.

The BTS member personally uses woodworking machines, engraves the wood, oils it, and more to create 7 boards for all the BTS members. At the end, he expresses, “Woodworking isn’t easy. You shouldn’t approach it lightly. It was so fun. I think it’ll be great if you only do it as a hobby.”