BTS Video Of ‘Heer Aasmani’ From ‘Fighter’ Is Here And All We Can See A True Bond Of Friendship And Love!

The recently released heart-pounding anthem ‘Heer Aasmani’ from Siddharth Anand’s Fighter has encapsulated the relentless pursuit and team spirit, friendship, and love that fuels the guardians in their tireless endeavor to defend our airspace. Ever since the song was released, it has garnered immense love from the audience. Carrying a sheer spirit of Fighter, the song has earned praises from the fans who flooded the social media by expressing their love. Amid the rising fervor of the song, the makers are here to treat the audience with a BTS video to give a glimpse of the shooting experience the team went through.

Heer Aasmani has indeed made its place at the top of the chartbuster songs list. The BTS has been released by the makers and has taken the audience on a tour of what goes on behind the camera. The entire team looks immensely energized and totally into the scene. From having fun on the sets to approaching the scene with utmost dedication amid the freezing atmosphere of Kashmir, everyone is putting their best in the song. Moreover, as much as we got to see adrenaline-pumping visuals in the song, the BTS video arrived as proof of all the dedication and commitment the team had put in to create it.

Directed by Siddharth Anand and presented by Viacom18 Studios in association with Marflix Pictures, ‘Fighter’ epitomizes cinematic brilliance. This film seamlessly intertwines heart-thumping action and patriotic fervor, promising an unparalleled cinematic experience. Brace yourself for an epic journey as ‘Fighter’ takes flight in theaters on January 25th, 2024, offering a spectacle that redefines cinematic excellence.

