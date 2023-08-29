BTS’ V will return to Running Man after 7 years, fans are ‘excited for Kim Taehyung

Seoul: BTS member V will appear on the hit variety show Running Man, as per a new report. Soompi on Tuesday reported that the upcoming episode has already been filmed and will air next month.

Soompi quoted its source from Running Man as saying, “V finished filming [for the episode] yesterday (August 28). The recording will be broadcast next month on September 10.” Running Man airs on SBS. V aka Kim Taehyung will feature on the show two days after the release of his first solo album Layover.

Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, “Taehyung mentioned his dream on Weverse was to come on running man and his dream came true. Taehyung will be on running man.” Another person said, “We are so excited for Taehyung.” A comment read, “I wish Taehyung to get to play sports games because he’s so good at it but he already filmed right so yeah I’m late to suggest but still excited for it.” An Instagram user commented, “Is RM coming too (asking because he is also tagged).”