BTS’ V turns clapper boy for Choi Woo Shik and Kim Da-mi’s kissing scene in Our Beloved Summer

Seoul: BTS’ V visited his fellow Wooga Squad member and actor Choi Woo-shik on the sets of his Netflix show Our Beloved Summer on his birthday last year. Taking to Instagram Stories, V shared a short clip as he turned clapper boy for Choi Woo-shik and Kim Da-mi’s kissing scene.

The video, shared by BTS member V, showed the actors filming a scene for the last episode of Our Beloved Summer. Sharing the video, V added Christmas Tree, his song for the show, as the background music.

