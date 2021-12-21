BTS’ V teases new song on Instagram!

Seoul: BTS’ V seems to love teasing us with all these unreleased songs, but this time we may actually have a shot at listening to the full version.

The singer recently took to his Instagram stories to share a little peek of piano music. Against a pitch-black backdrop, you may at first assume that he was just listening to it or playing a few notes, but the singer later confirmed that he is in fact working on a new track.

🎥| 211220 | Taehyung updated an Instagram story with a piano piece that is his original composition! pic.twitter.com/geqd3K50x1 — TKG (@TheTKGlobal) December 19, 2021

Yep, the composition seems to be original and Tae confirmed it himself so. Taking to Weverse, here’s his brief regarding the small snippet that has seriously left us wanting more.