BTS’ V Surprises ARMY As He Joins Jungkook To Perform Seven At Music Show

Seoul: From supporting each other on social media to showing up at each other’s solo schedules, BTS never fail to melt our hearts with their family-like bond! With Jungkook currently promoting his solo single on South Korean music shows, fellow bandmate V did not forget to surprise the maknae as well as ARMYs on the big day.

Having made his solo debut with Seven earlier this month, Jungkook has been busy with promotional activities including performing his song at weekly music show, Inkigayo. While ARMY were already thrilled to see Jungkook return to music show stages after quite a while, V’s unexpected appearance filled their hearts with joy.

Making sure that not a single fan spotted him as he entered the venue, V surprised ARMY when he joined Jungkook on stage, after the singer won first place for his song. Not only that, Tae also performed Seven’schoreography with Jungkook and his back-up dancers.