BTS’ V shares detail about his album as he attends event in blonde hair

Seoul: BTS member V attended an event in Seoul, South Korea, days after returning from Spain. Several pictures and videos of V aka Kim Taehyung emerged on social media platforms as he took part in a fan meeting event for an app, SimInvest. After attending the event, V also held a brief live session on Weverse.

Amid cheers from his fans, V arrived at the event in a khaki vest under a beige blazer and charcoal denims. After hiding his blonde hairdo for several days, V finally revealed it at the event. He bowed to all his fans as well as the paparazzi before entering the venue. V also greeted his fans at the event and posed with them for pictures.

Indonesian Ambassador to South Korea, Gandi Sulistiyanto, posted several photos with SimInvest Ambassador Taehyung from the fanmeeting event Like and leave lots of nice comments for Taehyunghttps://t.co/qhPdCl4siO pic.twitter.com/DDHVMLcdPz — Taehyung Indonesia 🇮🇩 (@KTHIndonesia) June 11, 2023

Chief Investment Officer of Sinarmas Asset Management Genta Wira Anjalu posted Taehyung's video on Instagram story •https://t.co/G15s6QBnpU pic.twitter.com/v4eUBqCYwx — Taehyung Indonesia 🇮🇩 (@KTHIndonesia) June 11, 2023

“Until Forever, We’re Always On Your Side” 💕 TAEHYUNG SIMINVEST FANMEET #SimInvestxV pic.twitter.com/UkONdJRbpD — KTH FACTS (@KTH_Facts) June 11, 2023

Taehyung looks so endeared by the little girl 🥰 TAEHYUNG SIMINVEST FANMEET#TAEHYUNGxSimInvest#SimInvestxV pic.twitter.com/jyKfKsVtwC — Taehyung Indonesia 🇮🇩 (@KTHIndonesia) June 11, 2023

Let's talk about the broken siminvest live on YouTube that only had his picture gained 860k views after Taehyung siminvest fanmeet The dedication and love for tae😭#SimInvestxV pic.twitter.com/egENDHHJQ9 — ♡ (@KTH_UK) June 11, 2023

At the event, V spoke in Bahasa language. He also said, “Aku cinta kamuu” which translates to “I love you” amid screams from his fans. When asked about his inspiration, V said, as translated by Twitter user @taeguide, “These days? When I work on songs, I feel the emotions from when I was on tour. I also get inspiration from weather, winter especially.” Talking about his upcoming album, V said that it is “heavily related to the weather”.

V also said that he misses ‘my members’–BTS’ Jin, RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin and Jungkook. When the host asked if being a singer was his dream since he was young, V replied, “Was it 6th grade in primary school? Since I was around 12 years old, my dream was to be a singer. That is why I like being on stage always. I have lived by the words ‘I want to be a singer’.”

After the event, V exited the venue waved his fans goodbye, smiled and gave different poses for the camera. He also saluted and walked away towards his car.

Reacting to V’s interaction with fans at the event, a person wrote, “There is kindness, humility gentleness and love in every action and smile of Taehyung’s. He has reached the stars and still has his feet on the ground. He lets his personality shine in a way that brings more joy and brightness to others.” A comment read, “Golden Kim Taehyung, he’s so ethereal.” “How Taehyung looks in real life, he’s glowing! He belongs in fairytale,” wrote another person. A tweet read, “Kim Taehyung really has no bad angle, he’s a perfection.”

V interacted with his fans during a brief live session. The BTS singer also brought his pet Yeontan with him. He also spoke with Jin who posted comments on Weverse during the live. When V asked Jin, “Hyung are you watching?” Jin replied, “Yes, I’m watching of course.” Jin also asked V, “Please sing a song.”

Jin also posted a series of comments on Weverse, “I’m a fan. Taehyungie hyung!! Don’t fix your hair and say, ‘Bangtan army I love you’.” When V obliged, Jin wrote, “Yes yes as expected, like V!” Jin signed off saying, “Sorry, in the military there is a thing called set time for a meal so I have to go to that. I’m going (aegyo) do well (with the live). V also signed off after playing with Yeontan for some time.