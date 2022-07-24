BTS: V sets new record on Instagram with 47.8 million

Seoul: The popular South Korean pop band BTS’s V recently achieved new heights on Instagram and won the hearts of his fans. V opened Instagram in December 2021 and gained a lot of popularity for his charming personality. ARMYs have another reason to be happy. V recently surpassed the Instagram account of a popular K-Pop group and achieved a new milestone.

Yes, you read that right! V has now accumulated around 47.8 million followers and surpassed BLACKPINK‘s 47.7 million followers. V has become the 6th most-followed K-Pop artist on Instagram.

V is also the most-followed male K-Pop idol on Instagram. Moreover, V ranks in the ninth spot with his engagement rate which has made him the only K-Pop artist in the top 10 list. BTS creates amazing music that made ARMYs fall in love with them. BTS members keep breaking social media records.